Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, TX

iHire Named a 2021 Top Washington-Area Workplace by The Washington Post

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 19 days ago

Recruitment marketing company earns first-ever recognition from The Post for outstanding workplace culture. iHire has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year’s honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, professional and business services, law firms and tech companies.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruitment Marketing#The Washington Post#Ihiredental#Llc Headquartered
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Az Central Names Maxorplus A Winner Of The Arizona Top Workplaces 2021 Award

TEMPE, Ariz., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxorPlus has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Arizona Top Workplaces Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.
POTUSWashington Post

Tony Romm named congressional economic policy reporter for The Washington Post

Announcement from Deputy Business Editor Zachary Goldfarb, Economics Editor Damian Paletta and Deputy Economics Editor Jennifer Liberto:. We are thrilled to announce that Tony Romm will become the new congressional economic policy reporter, leading our coverage of major fiscal issues on Capitol Hill. Tony has been relentlessly energetic in his...
Washington, DCFalls Church News-Press

Goodwin House Named Top Workplace in D.C.

Goodwin House Incorporated (GHI) has been named one of the top 10 organizations in The Washington Post 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area and has ranked No. 6 in the large company category on the list of organizations receiving a Top Workplace designation. This is the third year...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Washington Post calls for 'serious' investigation into COVID origins

The Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post wrote Tuesday about the need for a "serious investigation" into the origins of the coronavirus after the mainstream media spent more than a year either dismissing or casting doubt on the distinct possibility the virus escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, rather than being the causation of a zoonotic transmission between a bat or a civet from a nearby "wet market" and a human.
Health ServicesPope County Tribune

Star Tribune Names GRHS a 2021 Top 175 Workplace

Glacial Ridge Health System (GRHS) has been named one of the Top 175 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from over 76,000 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations.
JournalismWashington Post

The Washington Post’s Karen Tumulty named deputy editorial page editor

Announcement from Editorial Page Editor Fred Hiatt:. I am delighted to announce that Karen Tumulty has agreed to become deputy editorial page editor. Anyone who has read Karen’s stellar reporting and columns, listened to her incisive commentary, or—above all—had the good fortune to know her as a wise and generous colleague will appreciate why this is such good news for our section. In her new role, Karen will continue to do some writing as she helps oversee the work of our editorial board.
NFLNFL

Washington owner Dan Snyder statement on $10M fine, workplace review findings

Editor's note: The National Football League announced Thursday that it is fining the Washington Football Team $10 million following a workplace review. Washington owner Dan Snyder released the following statement. "I have learned a lot in the past few months about how my club operated, and the kind of workplace...
WorldWashington Post

The Washington Post named Best News Website by WAN-IFRA North American Digital Media Awards for fifth consecutive year

For the fifth consecutive year, The Washington Post has been honored for Best News Website or Mobile Service in the WAN-IFRA North American Digital Media Awards. In the last year, The Post has reimagined the reader experience across platforms, redesigning its desktop and mobile homepages, article pages, newsletters and apps to create a faster, more relevant and convenient news package. The initiative brought together the product, design, marketing, and news teams with the goal of creating deeper relationships with Post readers and demonstrating the value of the product, with an eye towards building habits, getting them to subscribe and retaining them in the long term.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

IRG Realty Advisors Named Northeastern Ohio Top Workplace Employer

RICHFIELD, Ohio, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IRG Realty Advisors, LLC (IRG RA), one of the largest third-party real estate services companies in Ohio, recently announced the Richfield-based company has been named a Northeastern Ohio Top Workplace employer. "We are incredibly proud to have earned this designation. 2020 was a...
Economymediapost.com

DC Journalistic Site Raises Funds, Hires Reporters For Fall Launch

An unnamed startup is already creating a buzz in Washington, D.C. media circles. A journalistic site is being launched in September by Laura McGann, former politics editor of Vox.com and Politico, and Mark Bauman, formerly with the Smithsonian, ABC News and National Geographic, according to a story that broke Saturday in Axios.
NFLWTKR

Washington Football Team fined $10 million as a result of workplace review

(NFL Communications) - The National Football League today announced the outcome of the workplace review of the Washington Football Team led by independent counsel Beth Wilkinson, as well as remedial measures and penalties arising out of that review. Wilkinson's firm ("Wilkinson") was initially engaged by the Washington club in July...
Washington, DCfederalnewsnetwork.com

Washington Technology’s Top 100 Contractors

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. This week on Amtower Off Center, Nick Wakeman, editor-in-chief for Washington Technology, joined host Mark Amtower for a discussion about the publication’s Top 100 Contractors. Topics included:. Insight by...
Washington StateAugusta Free Press

Washington and Lee names Kim Robinson university registrar

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Kim Robinson has been appointed the 11th university registrar at Washington and Lee University. Robinson is currently the associate university registrar at W&L. She holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Shepherd University. She succeeds Jamie Kipfer, who steps down as registrar on June 30.
NFLNBC Sports

Beth Wilkinson makes 10 recommendations for Washington to improve workplace culture

On Thursday, the NFL announced that it had fined the Washington Football Team $10 million after concluding the investigation into its workplace culture. Franchise owner Dan Snyder is also essentially suspended “for at least the next several months,” as his wife, Tanya Snyder, will take over the day-to-day operations of the club and represent Washington at league meetings as co-CEO and co-owner.
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 2.3 million people last month receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy