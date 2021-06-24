MeetingPlay and BizBash Partner on Hybrid Event Tech for BizBash at Connect Tampa

Growing an execution from germination to 4.6-Star creative execution. The world’s largest professional community, LinkedIn, is celebrating the success of its seven week-long integrated TV-led ad campaign ‘Plant’. The ad charts Vik’s hunt for a new job using LinkedIn as his source of contacts, support, and training. At the start of his journey, Vik owns a rather bedraggled houseplant, which he tends throughout the various phases of his search. The plant’s gradual recovery reflects the many small but progressive steps Vik takes on his road to a new job. In the final scene, we see the fully recovered plant in Vik’s hand on his first day at his new company. The team at LinkedIn worked closely with System1 at every stage of the creative process, from the initial idea through to the final film. The strong commercial results are testament to the close working relationship between client and agent, and the effectiveness of System1’s ‘Test Your Ad’ solution.