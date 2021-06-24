Off-Duty Navy Fire Inspector Pulls Motorist From Burning Vehicle In Charles County

MARBURY, Md. - Naval District Washington (NDW) Fire Inspector Karen Montgomery, assigned to Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP), had just passed through a construction zone June 16 on Chicamuxen Rd. on her way toward Nanjemoy when she noticed an accident along a rough patch of pavement: a SUV was off the road and had impacted a tree on the passenger side. What started as a seemingly routine accident, however, quickly devolved into a life or death situation. Days later, local first responders and Navy leaders credit Montgomery and two active bystanders for saving the victim’s life.