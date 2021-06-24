Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marbury, MD

Off-Duty Navy Fire Inspector Pulls Motorist From Burning Vehicle In Charles County

By Naval Support Activity South Potomac
Bay Net
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARBURY, Md. - Naval District Washington (NDW) Fire Inspector Karen Montgomery, assigned to Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP), had just passed through a construction zone June 16 on Chicamuxen Rd. on her way toward Nanjemoy when she noticed an accident along a rough patch of pavement: a SUV was off the road and had impacted a tree on the passenger side. What started as a seemingly routine accident, however, quickly devolved into a life or death situation. Days later, local first responders and Navy leaders credit Montgomery and two active bystanders for saving the victim’s life.

www.thebaynet.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marbury, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
County
Charles County, MD
Charles County, MD
Crime & Safety
Charles County, MD
Accidents
Charles County, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Fire Protection#Veteran#Swat#Nsasp#Dod#Indian#Nsf Indian Head#Fire Inspector Montgomery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Danville, PAwkok.com

Brush Fire Spreads to Abandoned Vehicle in Montour County

VALLEY TOWNSHIP – Danville area residents may have seen heavy black smoke late Tuesday morning. That was due to a brush fire that spread to an abanonded vehicle. Montour-Columbia 911 says the fire was first reported just before noon Tuesday at 35 Pulling Track Lane in Valley Township, Montour County – that’s near the intersection of Routes 54 and 642.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

UPDATE: 40 pulled off charter boat after engine fire

Forty people were pulled off a charter boat out of Gloucester on Wednesday morning after there was a fire on board. No injuries were reported, the Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard received a call at 8:40 a.m. on Channel 16 from the crew of the Yankee Patriot II that the vessel's starboard engine was on fire, according to Gloucester Harbormaster TJ Ciarametaro.
Spokane, WAKXLY

Off-duty firefighter rescues elderly woman from house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — An off-duty firefighter rescued an elderly woman from a house fire before first responders arrived. Spokane Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire near Lacey and 11th on Sunday. Callers said two people might still be trapped inside. An off-duty firefighter happened to be in the...
Winnebago County, ILrockfordscanner.com

Fully Engulfed Vehicle Fire in Winnebago County

Sources are reporting a fully engulfed vehicle fire. It happened around 4:20 am in the 100 block of Central ave. Rockford FD arrived on scene and confirmed a vehicle that was fully engulfed. All parties involved are innocent, until proven guilty in a court of law. We can only provide...
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory Seeks To Replace EMS Duty Vehicle

WARSAW — The Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory Board approved the replacement of EMS Chief Chris Fancil’s duty vehicle during a meeting on Tuesday, July 6. According to WWFT Chief Mike Wilson, the replacement would be a 2020 Dodge Durango. WWFT would purchase the vehicle from John Jones Auto Group in Salem for $36,533. The territory’s current EMS chief vehicle will remain in the fleet and be repurposed as a Community Cares response vehicle.
Prince Frederick, MDBay Net

Fire Marshal Investigating Shed Fire In Prince Frederick

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. - On July 12, just before 7 p.m., firefighters responded to the shed fire with extension into a home on Bay Avenue in Dares Beach. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the flames and to ensure no further damage was caused to nearby homes. No injuries have been reported.
Madison County, ILriverbender.com

Motorist Dies After Vehicle Strikes Abandoned Parked Car, Then Explodes Into Fire

MADISON COUNTY - A motorist struck an abandoned parked car on the side of the road at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, on Illinois Route 111 northbound of Interstate 55/70 in Madison County and the crash caused the vehicle - a blue Chevrolet Cobalt - to come to a final rest against a concrete wall of the right side of the roadway. The vehicle exploded into a fire and Illinois State Police said one deceased victim was located in the unit.
Huron County, MIabc12.com

Police: Huron County man falls into brush fire and dies of burns

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe 68-year-old man found dead early Monday fell into a brush fire and sustained fatal burns. Kenneth Periso of Filion was last seen alive by his sister Sunday evening sitting in a lawn chair and watching a brush fire near an outbuilding on their land on Crown Road, according to the Huron County Sheriff’s Office. He was sitting in the chair when she went to bed that night.

Comments / 1

Community Policy