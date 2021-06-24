Cancel
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Council’s vote may delay election

By Ian McDowell
Yes Weekly
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I move that we run one election for everybody,” said Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson at approximately 34 minutes into the June 15 meeting of the Greensboro City Council. District 1’s Sharon Hightower seconded the motion, and after 22 minutes of debate, Council voted 8-1 in favor, with only District 3’s Justin Outling in opposition. “I really just can’t get around not taking the time that’s available to us to at least give people an opportunity to speak,” said Outling in apparent frustration. “The public has not commented on something that has not happened yet.”

