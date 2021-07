We’ve entered the first Tuesday in July, which means it’s naturally time for yet another set of Humble Choice titles to choose from! Last month saw a fairly decent lineup, with titles such as Civilization VI, Worms Rumble, and (a personal favorite) Aggro Crab’s Going Under headlining the bundle’s options. Considering it had some solid offerings, I hope you were able to take advantage of some of the great titles there. This month though, some more greats have entered the scene, and are well worth your time. Without further adieu, here’s your Humble Choice lineup for July 2021!