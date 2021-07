LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The deadline to apply for 2022 regular grants from the Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas is this Thursday (July 15, 2021). Awardees of the grants, which range from $5,000 to $150,000, usually are announced in November, and funds are awarded after the new year. These grants have helped turn a wide variety of ideas into reality – from a children’s sack lunch program … to a telemedicine system … to youth mental health first-aid training … to a nurse case management program … and many more.