Apartment-City / CXE MA
Text description provided by the architects. The apartment was designed for a young couple who are interested in interior design and art. Just before starting the project, they came back from the trip to Morocco, where they were impressed by the intricate structure of the medina quarter and inspired by the Moroccan attitude towards color. So, the prototype of the apartment’s plan is a fragment of the medina that consists of a house, a square, and a street connecting all the parts.www.archdaily.com
