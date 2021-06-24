Cancel
Phil Spencer Says New Fable Game Is In 'Amazing' Hands, 'Really Important To A Lot Of Xbox Fans'

By Liana Ruppert
Game Informer Online
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Xbox finally confirmed the rumors that Playground Games was taking charge of the next Fable entry following the closure of Lionhead Studios, fans of the RPG franchise were excited and a little nervous about the new team. While we didn't get a new Fable trailer like we were hoping for during E3 2021, Xbox boss Phil Spencer is giving us a little hope to thrive off of in the meantime.

