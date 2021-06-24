Cancel
Mario Golf: Super Rush And Scarlet Nexus Lead The Summer Charge – GI Show

By Ben Reeves
Game Informer Online
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week's episode of The Game Informer Show, we discuss a handful of the games we've been digging recently, including Mario Golf: Super Rush, Scarlet Nexus, Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights, Dead by Daylight, Storybook Brawl, and Mighty Goose. We close the show by interviewing Squad's head of production Nestor Gomez and Intercept Game's creative director Nate Simpson about their work on on the Kerbal Space Program franchise, what fans can expect from the sequel, and how the company found out that NASA was a big fan of the series.

