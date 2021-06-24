Mario Golf: Super Rush And Scarlet Nexus Lead The Summer Charge – GI Show

Developer: Camelot Software Planning | Publisher: Nintendo | Genre: Sports, Multiplayer | Platforms: Nintendo Switch | Reviewed On: Nintendo Switch. After over seven years off the course, Mario and his friends are back with clubs in hands as they step foot fresh of a tennis court and into a shiny albeit lackluster putting green. Mario Golf: Super Rush is yet again another entry in the Mario Golf series that comes in swinging with entertainment; however, it inevitably manages to be one of the weakest of its sport as it inches close to rolling into a sand bunker. In comparison to the creativity of past handheld and console entries, Super Rush falls short of delivering a golf experience that immersively culminates both the club-and-ball sport with the ever so growing world of the Mushroom Kingdom. The result is a game that feels less fitting of its brand yet still worthy of the name as it flaunts and partially lacks the quality that Mario Golf has always held high.