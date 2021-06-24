Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City police officer ‘violently’ threw man to ground in wrongful arrest, lawsuit says

By Luke Nozicka and
Kansas City Star
 19 days ago

A man has filed a lawsuit against the Kansas City Police Department alleging he was “violently” thrown to the ground during a wrongful arrest last year. Murray Anderson, Jr., 47, claims Officer Jose Romero Jr. placed a knee on his neck after he was handcuffed and taken to the ground following a nearby assault. Anderson, though, did not match a description of the assailant, according to the lawsuit.

