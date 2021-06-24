Hawks' Trae Young Makes NBA History in Playoff Win Against Bucks, Fans Sound Off
The Atlanta Hawks are on a magical playoff run as they have reached the Eastern Conference Finals after winning only 20 games last year. Point guard Trae Young is a big reason for their success, scoring 48 points in the team's 116-113 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. In the playoffs, the Hawks have won three Game 1s on the road, becoming the fourth team in NBA history to reach that mark, according to ESPN Stats & Information Research.popculture.com
