Cancer

How a gecko named Mr. Frosty could help shed new light on skin cancer

By Maria Temming
Science News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gecko named Mr. Frosty and his kin have helped scientists uncover the genetic glitch that gives these lizards their standout color — and their high risk for skin tumors. The geckos are a variety of leopard gecko (Eublepharis macularius) called Lemon Frost, which sports stark white skin that not only highlights its yellow coloring, but also tends to develop tumors. A new study pegs these Lemon Frost traits to a single gene that has also been implicated in the skin cancer melanoma in people (SN: 3/1/19).

www.sciencenews.org

#Cancer Research#Skin Cancer#Geckos#Plos Genetics#George Mason University#Lizards
Cancer
Molecules Produced by Gut Bacteria Could Help The Human Body Fight Cancer

Our guts are fabulous places, filled with a myriad of microbes. These tiny life forms help us with everything from fermenting fiber to feeling full. But their effects don't stay just in the gut. We know that gut microbes like bacteria and yeast have a role to play in diabetes, depression and neurovascular disease. Now, scientists have discovered that molecules produced by stomach bacteria could give the human body a helping hand when it comes to the immune system, even going so far as to help fight tumors. "The results are an example of how metabolites of intestinal bacteria can change the metabolism and gene regulation of our cells...
CancerMIT Technology Review

AI vs. skin cancer

Early detection is key to surviving melanoma, a type of malignant tumor responsible for more than 70% of skin-cancer-related deaths worldwide, but “suspicious pigmented skin lesions” (SPLs) are so common it’s impractical for doctors to check them all out. Now MIT researchers have developed a tool that can analyze skin photos taken with a smartphone to determine which SPLs should be evaluated by a dermatologist.
CancerKeene Sentinel

Sunburn and the dangers of skin cancer

Each year, more than 33,000 people seek emergency-room treatment for sunburn, according to the National Cancer Institute. Overexposure to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays causes sunburn, which can be painful because of the reddened, swollen and sometimes blistered skin that it creates. But beyond the discomfort, sunburn comes with longer-term health risks. It accelerates the aging of your skin and increases your risk for skin cancer.
ScienceCosmos

‘Technically no longer human’ – Can mRNA COVID-19 vaccines meld with your DNA?

It is becoming increasingly common to see social media posts claiming that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which include the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, could alter a person’s DNA. Some posts even go as far as to suggest that nano-machines are being injected into the body. But is there any truth to these rumours? Could an mRNA vaccine be modifying your DNA?
Petsgentside.co.uk

Pets everywhere are dying from human transmitted COVID

Various research conducted around the world has found that humans who test positive for COVID-19 are able to pass down the virus to their pets. One particular study showed that 13 out of 310 pets from 196 households returned a positive PCR result, while 54 cats and dogs were found to have antibodies. Dr Els Broens from Utrecht University, said:
Sciencespring.org.uk

Lack Of This Vitamin Linked To Brain Damage

Low levels have also been linked to Alzheimer’s disease, as well as cancer and heart disease. A diet low in vitamin D could be causing brain damage, research suggests. Scientists have found that rats fed a diet low in vitamin D have lower cognitive performance. The rats also show damage...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
Posted by
akki john

NASA new study: After 9 years, the position of the moon will change, there will be a terrible flood in the world

Houston: The weather is constantly changing around the world. The number and severity of cyclonic storms have increased. America has recently come out after battling cyclonic storms several times. The rise of sea level and high tide is associated with the moon. But scientists have now revealed that if there is a slight wobble in the moon, there will be a terrible flood all over the world. The US space agency NASA said that the moon makes a slight change in its position in 18.6 years and due to the slightest change, there is a danger of flooding in many coastal areas of the earth. This NASA study was published last month in Nature Climate Change.
Public Healthphillyvoice.com

Delta variant symptoms differ from previous COVID-19 illnesses, doctors say

Some doctors are reporting that COVID-19 patients infected with the Delta variant are experiencing different symptoms than other coronavirus patients, though most evidence is anecdotal. Instead of the loss of taste and smell, often one of the first COVID-19 symptoms, these patients are more likely to experience nasal congestion, sore...
Medical Sciencestudyfinds.org

COVID-19 cure already discovered? Ivermectin ‘can end this pandemic’

WASHINGTON — A COVID-19 treatment capable of ending the pandemic once and for all may already be available for use. A team of researchers, including three U.S. government senior scientists, are calling for governments around the world to start treating coronavirus patients with ivermectin. Their findings reveal the drug not only prevents people from contracting COVID, but also defeats the virus and saves lives.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Contain Graphene Oxide?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contains graphene oxide. Graphene oxide is not listed among the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s ingredients on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. A Pfizer spokesperson denied the claim. Fact Check:. The Pfizer-BioNTech...
Cancercancerhealth.com

Could A Diabetes Diagnosis Help Detect Pancreatic Cancer Early?

Bob Aronson was only 54 years old and, in the words of his son Tom, “extremely healthy.”. “So it was really surprising to everyone when he went in for an annual routine eye exam and his eye doctor suspected diabetes,” Tom recalled. With his diabetes diagnosis confirmed, Bob got back...

