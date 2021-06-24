Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Watch for areas of blowing dust and reduced visibility. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono Thunderstorms Developing Over the Sierra and Parts of Western NV Doppler radar indicates thunderstorms forming in eastern Mono County and in Mineral County. Over the next hour storms are expected to also develop over the Sierra and in western NV from I-80 south. Brief moderate rain and wind gusts 40 to 50 mph are possible with these storms. In western NV these gusts could create low visibilities due to blowing dust. Stronger storms will develop across the area this afternoon. TIME...MOT...LOC 1759Z 137DEG 121KT 4029 12055

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Tahoe#Special Weather Statement#Greater Lake Tahoe Area#Sierra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy