Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Watch for areas of blowing dust and reduced visibility. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono Thunderstorms Developing Over the Sierra and Parts of Western NV Doppler radar indicates thunderstorms forming in eastern Mono County and in Mineral County. Over the next hour storms are expected to also develop over the Sierra and in western NV from I-80 south. Brief moderate rain and wind gusts 40 to 50 mph are possible with these storms. In western NV these gusts could create low visibilities due to blowing dust. Stronger storms will develop across the area this afternoon. TIME...MOT...LOC 1759Z 137DEG 121KT 4029 12055