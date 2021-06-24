Cancel
New York City, NY

GEMS Graduate Uses Design Thinking to Transform Online Performances

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a member of the prestigious West Point Band, Sam Kaestner, Global Executive MS Strategic Design and Management (GEMS) ’20, was used to performing for audiences worldwide. For a GEMS project, Kaestner combined his love of performing with his skills in strategic design and design thinking, developing a plan for a company that would increase classical music audience attendance. His project turned into the livestreaming company Stretto, which was recently named a finalist in the Student category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards 2021.

