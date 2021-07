The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. This is an easy to follow, yet science-heavy, documentary about Earth's history, the rise and fall of prehistoric creatures, and how Earth became the planet we know today. Many of us might wonder what life was like before dinosaurs; Prehistoric Worlds fills us in on the five mass extinctions that are part of Earth's history and draws our attention to some of the lesser-known creatures (and organisms) that ruled the Earth before dinosaurs. Vivid animations, graphics, and simple explanations by experts makes this a great documentary to watch with kids who have an interest in science and prehistoric times.