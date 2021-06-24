Keep your fruits and veggies fresh with these sealed reusable bags

As we get older, many of us are doing our best to keep a clean and healthy diet, but what we’re now learning is that when you eat certain items might be just as important as what you eat during the course of a given day when it comes to longevity. In fact, findings from a new study suggest that planning your meals in a very specific way, and only snacking on certain things, can significantly reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and all cause mortality.