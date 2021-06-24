JUST PLAIN TALK: Be wary of unexpected retirement pitfalls
Having enough money for retirement is the biggest problem most people face, but other things can make retirement difficult. For decades, the financial services industry has focused primarily on savings, with less attention on spending. While the emphasis has been on accumulation, decumulation can present a unique quandary. Advisor fees, for instance, are tied to assets, and when clients spend them, the billable assets pile drops.www.waltonsun.com
