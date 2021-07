Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund to sign Jadon Sancho, bringing their long and protracted pursuit of the forward to an end.United are understood to have struck a deal worth €85m (£72.9m) with no add-ons, which will see the 21-year-old become the fourth-most expensive signing in the Old Trafford club’s history.Sancho, who is currently competing at Euro 2020 with England, came close to leaving Dortmund last summer but United were unable to meet the Bundesliga club’s €120m asking price.The former Manchester City academy talent will instead join for marked down price, with only two...