Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck is a veteran in the culinary industry who has created an impressive food empire of his own. His official website states that he was always meant to be in this role and that he started cooking when he was just a child. It helped that his mom was a professional chef herself and she motivated the young Puck to pursue his passion for the culinary arts. In the 1970s, the star quickly rose to prominence by impressing many with his talents in the kitchen.