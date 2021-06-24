Michigan Senate votes to end $300-per-week federal unemployment supplement early
The Michigan Senate voted Tuesday to scrap the $300-per-week federal unemployment supplement offering additional money to people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic. House Bill 4434, which cleared the Michigan House last week, was pitched by Republicans who supported the bill as a step towards “normalcy” as the state ends its COVID-19 restrictions, arguing the measure would help small businesses bolster hiring amid a crippling labor shortage.www.mlive.com
