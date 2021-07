For nearly two decades, French sound artist Yannick Dauby has journeyed all over Taiwan capturing the songs of frogs. Night has fallen over Guandu Nature Park in Taipei. Yannick Dauby is quietly striding through one section of its 140 acres of ponds, wetlands and brack waters, carrying bags brimful with equipment and a boompole. For Dauby, this is the best time of the day, the moment human noises slowly ebb away and the heat becomes somewhat bearable, the moment the snakes come out. The latter, as the French sound artist will later tell me with palpable enthusiasm, are “part of the pleasure” for him.