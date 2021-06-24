Cancel
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Edwin Hodge

By Camille Moore
Cover picture for the articleThere are lots of actors who spend their entire career playing one type of character, but not Edwin Hodge. Over the years, he has proven that he can do just about anything. From action to drama, Edwin is the kind of actor who always knows how to rise to the occasion. As a result, he’s gotten lots of great opportunities throughout his career. Many people will remember him best from shows like Jack & Bobby, Chicago Fire, and Six. In addition to having some great projects behind him, he also has some awesome things in the works that are going to set him up nicely for the next couple of years. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Edwin Hodge.

