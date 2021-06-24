Cancel
Seattle, WA

Seattle man pleads not guilty to trying to join ISIS

 19 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — A 20-year-old Seattle man pleaded not guilty Thursday to a federal charge that he tried to join the Islamic State group. Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams was arrested late last month at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as he checked in for a flight to Cairo, according to federal prosecutors. A complaint filed in U.S. District Court said members of a Seattle-area mosque who had been trying to de-radicalize Williams were the ones who tipped off the FBI that he continued to espouse violence and extremism.

