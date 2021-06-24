Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Line up options for the Lightning if Nikita Kucherov is unavailable for Game 7

By GeoFitz4
rawcharge.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Lightning took a big blow when Nikita Kucherov was injured on a crosscheck that had nothing to do with playing hockey. He tried to play on through the shift, but ultimately left as soon as the whistle blew. We have no update on him yet as I write this, and I don’t particularly expect to get one before tomorrow, and possibly even up to game time. I don’t want to speculate too much on what the injury could be, but it was clear that the cross check was delivered forcefully to an unpadded spot in his midsection.

www.rawcharge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Blake Coleman
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Yanni Gourde
Person
Luke Schenn
Person
Mathieu Joseph
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Playoffs#Playoff Games#Hockey#Ahl#Point And Palat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLThe Big Lead

Nikita Kucherov Pours Beer on Reporter During Lightning Stanley Cup Boat Parade

Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning are spending Monday celebrating winning their second consecutive Stanley Cup. Tampa Bay has gone all-out with a boat parade for the champs and Kucherov is headed in the direction Tom Brady went back in February. The man is feeling himself and dispensing beer liberally.
NHLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Tampa’s Nikita Kucherov earns beer endorsement after trolling Montreal fans following Cup victory

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov set the hockey world abuzz following Wednesday night’s Stanley Cup clinching victory over the Montreal Canadiens, chugging Bud Light while shirtless during his post-game press conference and then subsequently mocking Montreal fans for having “acted like they won the Stanley Cup” after their lone victory of the series.
NHL995qyk.com

The Stanley Cup Gets Dented and Is Headed To Montreal

The Stanley Cup gets dented and is headed to Montreal. Yes, we see the irony in this as well. At some point during the Stanley Cup celebrations in Tampa on Monday (7/12) the Stanley Cup got dented. The Cup made it through the boat parade without being tossed. However, when...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: 3 TB Lightning players to steal in free agency

They actually did it! The Tampa Bay Lightning are the Stanley Cup champions for the third time in franchise history and second year in a row. They have overcome a lot over the last half-decade or so to win this thing and now they are on top of the hockey world again. Chicago Blackhawks fans might remember how tough they were when the Hawks beat them in 2015. It is a very strong organization that might look a little bit different next year.
NHLPosted by
Yardbarker

Lightning star Nikita Kucherov trolls haters with '$18 million over the cap' t-shirt

Nikita Kucherov is having the time of his life after winning his second consecutive Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 28-year-old recently landed an endorsement deal with Bud Light after a shirtless press conference in which he chugged a couple of beers, called out the Montreal Canadiens fan base and took a shot at Marc-Andre Fleury for winning the Vezina over teammate Andrei Vasilevskiy.
myq105.com

2020 Tampa Bay Lightning Boat Parade Photos

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 30: Fans wait on the rivers edge at University of Tampa for the Tampa Bay Lightning Victory Rally & Boat Parade to begin on the Hillsborough river on September 30, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 30: Alex Killorn...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Bruins expected to heavily pursue impending Lightning UFA

Over the previously few years it has been noted over and over again that the Boston Bruins‘ bottom-six forward group needs to get bigger and tougher. While the team has also lacked secondary scoring, their next issue when it comes to offense is their inability to effectively win board battles, especially from what is supposed to be their checking lines in lines 3 and 4.
NHLBleacher Report

Stanley Cup Damaged During Lightning's 2021 Championship Parade, Will Be Repaired

The Stanley Cup will require some tender loving care following the Tampa Bay Lightning's championship celebration. The Athletic's Joe Smith shared a photo of the visibly dented trophy:. The circumstances leading up to the Stanley Cup getting a little dinged up are unclear. The Lightning held a boat parade down...
wmleader.com

Nikita Kucherov goes on all-time press conference rant

Nikita Kucherov just completed one of the most dominant two-year postseason runs in NHL history, but his post-game press conference Wednesday perhaps tops anything he’s accomplished on the ice. Kucherov, who led all players with 32 points during the playoffs, took the podium shirtless after the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated...
NHLYardbarker

Whispers Surface Lightning May Try to Trade Steven Stamkos

In recent years, Steven Stamkos is no stranger to trade rumors. Given the Tampa Bay Lightning’s well documented struggles to remain cap compliant, there has been chatter in the past that they considered moving their captain who has three years remaining on a deal that carries a cap hit of $8.5 million.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning reveal litany of playoff injuries

The Tampa Bay Lightning, like any victorious team in the NHL, had to battle through most countless injuries in the postseason. Tuesday at his end-of-season press availability, GM Julien BriseBois gave some updates on the health of his players. First and foremost was Victor Hedman, who tore his meniscus on March 30 and will get surgery to repair it Tuesday. The Norris finalist is expected to be out just two to four weeks, meaning he is not in danger of missing next season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy