Woodbine Results Thursday June 24th, 2021
1st-$19,099, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.150, 46.650, 59.120, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.880. Valuable Pillow124111-½1-hd2-12-3½C. Husbands2.60. Highland Jax124356-14-½4-13-6¼S. Chernetz28.65. Shotgun Blast118522-1½2-13-1½4-2A. Santos5.35. Naked in the Woods124675-hd5-½5-25-3¼O. Moreno1.00. Ima Silent Force119434-hd6-4½6-56-4½J. Hoyte16.85. Imaybelittle But122243-hd777D. Johnson33.05. 8 (7)Liquid Louie15.905.704.40. 1 (1)Valuable Pillow3.903.50. 4 (3)Highland Jax10.10. $1...www.midfloridanewspapers.com
