Woodbine Results Thursday June 24th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 19 days ago

1st-$19,099, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.150, 46.650, 59.120, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.880. Valuable Pillow124111-½1-hd2-12-3½C. Husbands2.60. Highland Jax124356-14-½4-13-6¼S. Chernetz28.65. Shotgun Blast118522-1½2-13-1½4-2A. Santos5.35. Naked in the Woods124675-hd5-½5-25-3¼O. Moreno1.00. Ima Silent Force119434-hd6-4½6-56-4½J. Hoyte16.85. Imaybelittle But122243-hd777D. Johnson33.05. 8 (7)Liquid Louie15.905.704.40. 1 (1)Valuable Pillow3.903.50. 4 (3)Highland Jax10.10. $1...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Gulfstream Park Results Thursday July 1st, 2021

4th-$24,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.040, 46.350, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 58.680. Scratched: Happy Loudon, Henni Penny. HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Hy Dollface124131-hd1-hd1-1½1-2¼V. Lebron3.90. Ruby Lee120312-½2-12-12-½L. Panici2.90. Beauty Queen120456-2½5-2½3-hd3-2½A. Arroyo2.70. Beating the Odds124845-hd4-1½4-2½4-2J. Rios21.20. Follow Me Mom12456886-35-3½G. Martinez7.30. Yellen124783-hd3-hd5-hd6-4½E. Gonzalez4.00. Princess Carrigan122677-17-17-27-1¾M. Vasquez8.70. Shes One...
Louisiana Downs Results Tuesday July 13th, 2021

Louisiana Downs Results Tuesday July 13th, 2021

1st-$8,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 24.400, 49.070, 1:15.100, 00.000, 00.000, 1:47.000. Scratched: Hong Kong Strong. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Renegade Sunset117444-24-24-11-21-¾J. Guerrero4.403.002.401.20. St Maria1196565-45-42-½2-5¼H. Del-Cid6.604.009.20. Langfuhr's Angel119133-53-53-½3-13-½A. Castillo3.403.80. Blue Ridge Heat119221-21-12-hd4-14-1½O. Martinez6.20. Kittenofthe Court116362-12-½1-hd5-105-39½J. Dominguez2.50. Honduras Girl119515-hd6666R. Singh23.00. $1 Exacta (5-7)...
MLBeastcountymagazine.org

ECM PADRES REPORT: MLB DRAFT 2021 EDITION - DAY ONE

July 11, 2021 (Denver) - ECM Sports took last year's draft off, but this year, we’re back with more coverage of new, young future Padres. The Padres only had one pick today, so click the cut to see who it is and be on the lookout for any East County high school or San Diego State/East County college kids going pro.
Penn National Results Combined Tuesday

Penn National Results Combined Tuesday

1st_$28,900, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy. Off 6:02. Time 1:10.31. Good. Also Ran_Wildcat Cartridge, Tanya's Gem, Flattering Ruby. Exacta (6-5) paid $49.20. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-2-1) paid $24.89. $1 Trifecta (6-5-2) paid $98.00. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$15,400, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi,...
BC-Results PID-7-Add

BC-Results PID-7-Add

7th_$34,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy. Off 7:49. Time 1:10.00. Fast. Scratched_Piper Hill, Captain Mad Jack. Also Ran_Lido Legacy, Jen's Song, Tudox Expectations. $0.5 Pick 3 (4/7-1/3-1) 3 Correct Paid $19.05. Daily Double (1-1) paid $63.80. Exacta (1-6) paid $36.60. $0.1 Superfecta (1-6-3-5) paid $14.99. $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-3) paid $27.30.
BC-Results Mountaineer Park

BC-Results Mountaineer Park

1st_$14,200, cl, 3YO up F&M, 4½f, cloudy. Off 7:01. Time 0:52.79. Muddy. Scratched_Scaterra, My Claw, Marriage. Also Ran_Sharp Move, Bobbobsbaby, Classy Laurieann. Perfecta (3-2) paid $59.80. $1 Superfecta (3-2-5-4) paid $103.80. $1 Trifecta (3-2-5) paid $70.00. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
BC-Results Canterbury Park-5-Add

BC-Results Canterbury Park-5-Add

5th_$14,500, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear. Off 7:16. Time 1:39.27. Fast. Scratched_Sneaky Dianne. Also Ran_Get One More, Yankee Pride, Everybody Does It, Emolga. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $76.50. $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $16.40. $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $38.10. $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-4-8) paid $64.70. $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-4) paid $98.15.
Baseballchatsports.com

Astros Select Quincy Hamilton in 5th round, 148th overall

Wright State was one of the very best offenses in college baseball in 2021, and while they do play in a hitter-friendly home park, the club’s strong underdog performance in the postseason proved that they weren’t a fluke. While Tyler Black deservedly soaked up most of the publicity, underclassman Alec Sayre and new Astro Quincy Hamilton did plenty of the heavy lifting as well. In fact, Hamilton actually outpaced Black in OBP and SLG, posting figures of .535 and .771 respectively. Yes, I’m looking at the right columns. It’s not a stretch to say that he was one of the biggest offensive threats in college baseball in 2021, showing off some very impressive command of the strike zone.
Miracle League back after COVID postponement

Miracle League back after COVID postponement

LAKE PLACID — In 2007, parents and children with disabilities, educators and business owners created a baseball league where kids in wheelchairs and walkers, could bat, field, laugh and experience all the other joys of America’s Pastime. “We all got together and thought it would be a good idea to...

