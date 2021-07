When Microsoft debuted Windows 11 at the end of last week, the company heralded the usual advancements in efficiency and design that come with any new operating system. But Windows 11 also comes with a less welcome tick: stricter-than-usual hardware requirements for which PCs can actually run it. Because of what Microsoft has described as security concerns, many devices—even some currently for sale—won't ever be able to upgrade, leaving a generation of PCs stranded on Windows 10.