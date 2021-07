The Boston Celtics had few bright spots last season as they struggled to string together wins and stay healthy. One of those bright spots was Jaylen Brown, who improved drastically as a scorer and made strides as a passer. With Hayward gone and Kemba Walker out for a large chunk of the season, Brown’s offensive responsibilities grew, and he was up to the challenge. He did a great job playing off of Jayson Tatum and did his best to lead Brad Stevens’ insufficient bench personnel.