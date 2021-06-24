Cancel
Celebrations

I Throw Myself a Birthday Party Every Year, and I Have No Regrets About It

By Megan duBois
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 19 days ago
I have a daily routine I rarely like to stray from, so I'm very much a type-A person. I have everything organized in a planner for the entire month, and my life runs on structure and control. I think this is partly because I'm an only child and my dad was in the military, so structure has always been a big part of my life. It's because of this same structure that I throw myself a birthday party every single year (minus 2020, of course), and I don't regret a thing. I prioritize and celebrate myself all day long, because isn't that the way it should be? I don't care how old you are, birthday parties should never be something you have to grow out of.

