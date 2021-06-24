Move Over, Millennials: Gen Z Is Getting Ready To Enter the Housing Market
Get ready. Generation Z is preparing to enter the housing market over the next few years. Almost three-quarters of this cost-conscious generation, currently aged 18 to 25, would prefer to own a home rather than rent one, according to a recent Realtor.com® survey. That's likely because it can be more financially beneficial to own and build wealth rather than deal with escalating rents each year—and this generation is known to be careful with their money.www.mysanantonio.com
