June 26: CAU Now Features Graduate Studies Discussion, Part 2
Join us Saturday morning at 8:30 for CAU Now on WCLK. Clark Atlanta University Director of News and Media Relations Jolene Butts Freeman is your host as she features part two of her conversation with CAU Associate Vice President and Dean for Graduate Admissions Cherise Y. Peters. They will discuss the graduate degree experience, scholarship opportunities, and realistic timelines for students looking to further their education at Clark Atlanta University.www.wclk.com
