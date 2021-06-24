Cancel
Cars

Here's Six Bonkers Facts About A Bonkers Car, The Bricklin SV-1

By Jason Torchinsky
Jalopnik
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know Malcom Bricklin, right? He’s the guy who started Subaru of America and brought the Yugo to America, too. Between those two iconic moments of automobile heroics, he also developed his own radical, wedge-shaped, gull-winged sports car years before DeLorean—the SV-1. The SV-1 is a pretty fascinating car, and while it deserves a deep dive at some point, right now I just want to relay six gloriously weird facts about the car for you. So, you know, maybe sit over a dropcloth.

