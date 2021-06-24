PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie driven forward after breakthrough run ends in state semifinals
MILWAUKEE — After waiting 22 years to return to state, a seven-minute stretch did the Sauk Prairie girls soccer team in Thursday morning. Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the fourth-seeded Eagles gave up three goals between the 52nd minute and 59th minute as eventual state champion Whitefish Bay handed Sauk Prairie a 4-1 semifinal loss in the WIAA Division 2 tournament at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.www.wiscnews.com
