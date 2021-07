Microsoft has taken to its blog to reveal the latest version of Office for Windows. There is also a new version with native Arm support for the first time. Microsoft’s software development teams have been very busy of late. We have just seen it roll out the first Beta of the new Windows 11 and now the company has announced a refreshed version of Office designed to integrate into the new Windows 11 environment. The changes aren’t especially striking in their differences, but the company has cleaned up the ribbon UI across all Office apps, improved user customization options and collaboration tools and concentrated on improving workflows across the full suite of apps using Fluent Design principles.