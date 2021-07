Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US declined by 51,000. US Dollar Index stays in a consolidation phase below 92.50. There were 364,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending June 26, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 393,000 and followed the previous print of 415,000 (revised from 411,000).