Great Bend, KS

City to proceed with auto water meters

Great Bend Tribune
 19 days ago

Following a public hearing, a reticent Great Bend City Council Monday night voted to move forward with the city’s application for a $2.2 million Kansas Public Water Supply Loan Fund for the installation of an automated water meter reading system and to seek bids for the project. The idea is to improve long-running problems with timely and accurate meter readings.

anvil.gbtribune.com

