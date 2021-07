The Duke and Duchess of Sussex just announced the birth of their second child, a daughter named Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Lili is now eighth in line to the British throne, just after her brother, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. However, Lili's life is going to be quite different from her royal relatives. For one, she was born in Santa Barbara, California, where her parents now live. Additionally, her parents decided to step back from their official royal roles, meaning their children's lives will be somewhat removed from the professional responsibilities of royal family members.