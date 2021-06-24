Two Inch Punch announces ‘A Month Of Sundays’ project, featuring Jessie Ware and more

UPDATE (7/13): Grimes and the 1975 have been added to the lineup for Undercurrent’s inaugural event, which will open at the Jefferson in Brooklyn September 9th. The various installations will all grapple with climate change, and in a statement Grimes said, “If we don’t protect the environment, the future of consciousness will be artificial, not biological. Would mental health and wellness even be relevant in a world where emotions aren’t an evolutionary advantage? A.I. Meditations were created by a generative language program that was provided with meditations made by humans and, based off of those models, created its own meditations without the guiding aid of human emotion. Personally, I find beauty in this work, but it represents a distinct artistic shift from things written by humans. This work isn’t critical of A.I., but rather a neutral depiction of what the wellness landscape might look like without us.”