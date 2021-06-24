Cancel
Music

Two Inch Punch announces ‘A Month Of Sundays’ project, featuring Jessie Ware and more

By Tom Skinner
NME
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon producer Two Inch Punch has announced a new project ‘A Month Of Sundays’, which features Jessie Ware, James Vincent McMorrow and more. An idea sparked at the start of lockdown, the string of collaborative AA-side singles – set for release over the coming months – brings together Two Inch Punch’s fellow producers, artists and musical connections.

