Lauren Hackett, M.P.A., to Lead Operations at NCI-Designated Albert Einstein Cancer Center
Newswise — June 24, 2021—BRONX, NY—Today, Albert Einstein Cancer Center (AECC), Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and Montefiore Health System announced that Lauren Hackett, M.P.A., has been appointed the deputy director of administration of AECC and associate vice president of cancer medicine at Montefiore Medicine. Ms. Hackett, who is currently the chief operating officer at the Allen Institute, will assume her new roles in August 2021.www.newswise.com
