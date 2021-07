The Boston Bruins are being mentioned in the mix for Vladimir Tarasenko as the St. Louis Blues continue to explore moving their Russian sniper this offseason. It’s no surprise that this report from FOH (Friend of Haggs) Jeremy Rutherford has St. Louis native Trent Frederic in the mix if Tarasenko did indeed come to Boston. It also goes without saying that the B’s would probably have to give up their first round pick if they wanted the Blues to retain some of his salary for the next few years. But according to Rutherford, the Blues “would make this deal yesterday” if it was Tarasenko for a 2021 first round pick and Frederic.