Lowrie went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday. Lowrie has now generated six two-hit efforts over the last 10 games, a stretch during which he's hit .361 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI. The surge has pushed Lowrie's season slash line back up to .254/.330/.400 across 81 games, an encouraging set of numbers after injuries wiped out most of the 37-year-old's last two campaigns.