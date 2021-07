Interpublic Group announced an addition to its strong roster of data and technology fueled marketing service providers with the launch of Performance Art, a new global agency that brings together deep data, technology and CRM expertise with highly-awarded creative talent. CEO Andrea Cook, Chief Creative Officer Ian Mackenzie, and Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth Sellors, the leadership team that helped build FCB/SIX, will take the helm at Performance Art in analogous roles. The agency will partner closely with a range of IPG companies and build on the company’s foundational data and technology layers at Acxiom and Kinesso in order to provide clients with data-driven marketing solutions. Performance Art will build on a founding roster of existing talent and clients, including BMW, CIBC, and Black & Abroad.