Homeless

CDC issues final extension of eviction moratorium

By Kyra Shportun
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 19 days ago
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has extended the eviction moratorium through July 31, 2021.

The moratorium was originally scheduled to expire on June 30, 2021. The CDC said this was intended to be the final extension of the moratorium.

The moratorium was put in place to prevent evictions of tenants who are unable to make rental payments due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC said the pandemic, “has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health. Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Read the full moratorium below:

