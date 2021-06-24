Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

UN: 275 million people used drugs worldwide in 2020

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround 275 million people used drugs worldwide last year, while over 36 million people suffered from drug use disorders, according to the World Drug Report released Thursday by the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime in Vienna. The report also said many countries saw a rise in the use of...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Drugs#Hepatitis C#Opioids#The World Drug Report#Unodc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
United Nations
Related
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Opinion: Is drug use a victimless crime?

–Three Heritage Ranch residents were recently charged by San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow with the tragic death of a 7-month old infant due to methamphetamine and fentanyl poisoning. On June 4th in Indianapolis, Crystal Martin admitted before a court to giving her three-year-old son Johnathan Johnson two 100mg pills of Zoloft, an antidepressant drug, before leaving him unsupervised to play near a creek, where he was found face down in four feet of water.
WorldJanes

UN commission remains split on drug control

The 64th session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND), the central policy-making body for the UN drug control system, took place on 12–19 April 2021. The session was conducted as a hybrid meeting with both online and in-person attendees in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Although commemoration of the 60th and 50th anniversaries of the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs and the Convention on Psychotropic Substances respectively generated more than the usual levels of support for the UN drug control treaties, increasingly divergent views on a range of issues were presented.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Biogen updates label for Alzheimer's disease drug to say it should be used in people with 'mild' disease

Shares of Biogen Inc. were down 3.6% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company updated the label for its new Alzheimer's disease treatment, Aduhelm. The Food and Drug Administration approved the label update, which now says that the therapy should be used in patients with "mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of disease" because that is the group of people who were studied in the clinical trials. The FDA has been criticized for approving Aduhelm with what some consider is questionable clinical data and Biogen for how the drug is priced, at $56,000 for a year of treatment. Two lawmakers have called for an investigation into both issues. Biogen's stock is up 45.1% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 16.0%.
Pharmaceuticalshealthcanal.com

How Long Does Cocaine Stay In Your System

There are several reasons why you would be asking how long does cocaine stays in your system. It could be because you or someone you know has used cocaine recently or you have got a drug test coming up. Learning how long cocaine can stay in your system plus the...
Montgomery County, MDWTOP

Where to look for warning signs of drug use

Montgomery County, Maryland, experienced an increase in opioid overdoses in 2020, and a family that lost a beloved member has some advice on what parents and siblings can do to help someone struggling with substance issues. Matthew Loudon’s family does not want his death to define who he was. “Matthew...
Law EnforcementVice

These Are the Code Words Used by Top-Level Drug Traffickers

Last summer, hundreds of arrests were made across Europe after police infiltrated Encrochat, an encrypted phone company authorities said was used exclusively by the continent’s criminals and drug traffickers. Many of those arrests are now appearing before UK Crown Courts, from Bristol to Liverpool, and the cases are far from...
HealthThe Drum

Momentum Worldwide on using Twitch to raise awareness of MS with Merck

Momentum Worldwide won the ‘Not for Profit’ category at The Drum Awards for Marketing 2021 with its ‘Game on for MS’ campaign for Merck. Here, the team behind the winning entry reveal the secrets of this wining campaign…. The challenge. Around the world, some 2.8 million people live with multiple...
Healthoaklandside.org

Fentanyl test FentCheck will make drug use safer

In a society where “Just Say No” just hasn’t worked, two East Bay residents are running a scrappy nonprofit organization to make using drugs less deadly. And Alison Heller and Dean Shold are taking their life-saving mission FentCheck to bars, restaurants, tattoo parlors – anywhere someone who might use recreational drugs or drug users may be – in the hopes that lives will be saved from the ridiculously deadly drug fentanyl.
Arizona Statekjzz.org

Arizona Health Expert Says Priority Should Be On Vaccinations

As the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread, one Arizona health expert wonders whether bringing back COVID-19 mitigation measures like mask wearing are necessary. Just over 50% of Arizona’s population has been vaccinated with at least one dose. It is still lagging behind the national average. Will Humble is...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
CancerMedicalXpress

Addressing social needs may help mitigate distress and improve the health of women with cancer

A new study published by Wiley early online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, has identified unmet social needs in women with gynecologic cancer that could be addressed to improve care for patients and lessen disparities. For example, identifying patients who reported needing help with reading hospital materials resulted in the use of a cancer care navigator who provided patient education and support, facilitating physician-patient communication and adherence to care recommendations.
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Safe, Effective in Cancer Patients

Last Updated: July 13, 2021. Pronounced lag in antibody production after the first dose found versus noncancer controls. TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) BNT162b2 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) appears to be safe and achieves satisfactory serologic status in patients with cancer, according to a study published online July 8 in JAMA Oncology.
Medical & BiotechTimes Union

Psilera Partners with Worldwide Clinical Trials to Accelerate Investigational New Drug Filing

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Psilera Inc., formerly Psilera Bioscience (“Psilera”), a Florida-based biotechnology company specializing in the clinical development of psychedelics and analogues, has entered a consulting contract with Worldwide Clinical Trials (“Worldwide”) the industry’s leading global, midsized, full-service contract research organization (CRO), to ensure the pre-IND filing of its patent-pending dimethyltryptamine (DMT) patch. This will enable the company to move forward with anticipated Phase 1b clinical trials testing safety and efficacy in humans in 2022.
HealthDOT med

Researchers examine burden of electronic health record on primary care clinicians

Primary care clinicians face a heavy administrative burden, spending significantly more time using the electronic health record (EHR) than their counterparts in other specialties. With studies demonstrating high rates of burnout among primary care clinicians, researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and collaborators set out to examine how different types of primary care clinicians interface with the EHR. They found that general internal medicine and family medicine clinicians spent an average of two hours actively using the EHR each day, while general pediatric clinicians actively used the system for about an hour and a half. These findings, across all primary care specialties, included about 30 minutes of EHR usage after working hours. Results are published as a research letter in JAMA Network Open.
Public Healthsaportareport.com

What The Task Force for Global Health Means By Health Equity

The Task Force for Global Health was founded nearly 40 years ago to advance health equity. Here is what health equity means to us. In 1984, only 20% of children were vaccinated. Those children primarily lived in high-income countries, leaving hundreds of millions of children elsewhere at risk of the exact same diseases although the world had the tools and the know-how to protect them. Children in poor countries were afflicted by preventable diseases like polio, measles, and diphtheria, suffering painful disabilities and death simply because of where they happened to be born.
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

ACIP: Benefits of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Outweigh Risks for ≥12s

MONDAY, July 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) — The benefits of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines outweigh the risks, including myocarditis, for all ages, according to an update from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) published in the July 9 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Comments / 0

Community Policy