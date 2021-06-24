Cocaine-using priest throws acid on bishops during disciplinary hearing

A Greek priest in danger of being defrocked after hiding cocaine in “the area of his genitals” injured 10 people — seven of whom were Greek Orthodox bishops — in a Wednesday night acid attack in Athens, according to the Guardian . Three of the bishops were hospitalized in critical condition.

A police officer and two lawyers were also injured by the unidentified priest during a disciplinary hearing that addressed the 1.8 grams of coke he had stashed under his cassock. Most of the injuries sustained were burns to the victims’ hands and faces.

The assailant, believed to be an heiromonk, reportedly confessed to possessing the powerful stimulant in 2018 for “personal use.”

Greek spiritual leader, Archbishop Ieronymos II, rushed to the hospital to support the injured bishops. Greece’s health minister called Wednesday’s attack “unprecedented and tragic.”

The country’s president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, condemned the priest’s actions as well.