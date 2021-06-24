Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Bullard: Supply chains will be under pressure for 'quite a while'

Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The supply bottlenecks contributing to higher prices may last "quite a while," St. Louis Federal Reserve bank president James Bullard said Thursday, highlighting the risk faster inflation may persist.

“It is not just the U.S. reopening. You have got Europe coming behind us and then emerging markets behind that," Bullard said. "I think this will continue well into 2022."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
175K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Europe#Supply Chains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
Related
Business101 WIXX

Fed’s Daly: inflation pop expected, likely temporary

(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said Tuesday that the inflation “pop” was expected, noting that the biggest jumps are in goods and services driven by a surge in post-pandemic demand and supply bottlenecks, and are likely to subside in coming months. “Several months of...
U.S. PoliticsForexTV.com

St. Louis Fed President Bullard says time is right for a Fed tapering

The president of the St. Louis Fed said the Federal Reserve should start reducing the stimulus it provides to the U.S. economy, though he added the reduction did not need to start immediately. “I think with the economy growing at 7% and the pandemic coming under better and better control, I think the time is right to pull back emergency measures,” James Bullard told the The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Tuesday. “I am a little bit concerned that we’re feeding into an incipient housing bubble,” he said, though he didn’t explicitly call for a reduction in mortgage-backed securities purchases. New York Fed President John Williams defended the Fed’s asset purchasing, and MBS buying in particular, on Monday. U.S. stock futures continued to point to a steady start after the Bullard interview.
BusinessNBC San Diego

Fed's Mary Daly Says Tapering of Bond Purchases May Start This Year

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told CNBC that asset purchases could be curtailed by late this year or early in 2022. Daly added she remains convinced that the recent spate of inflation will prove temporary. San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly told CNBC on Tuesday that a strong...
Businesskfgo.com

Analysis: Investors pivot to Powell after more hot U.S. inflation data

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The biggest rise in U.S. consumer prices in 13 years has intensified investor focus on messaging from the Federal Reserve, with the central bank’s chairman set to speak before Congress on Wednesday. Stocks appeared to be taking June’s sharp consumer price jump largely in stride, with...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold flat as firm dollar offsets jump in US inflation

* U.S. CPI rose by the most in 13 years last month. * Analysts say CPI data is unlikely to change Fed’s stance (Updates prices) July 13 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Tuesday as a firmer dollar offset support from bets that the Federal Reserve was unlikely to respond with immediate monetary tightening after U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in 13 years last month.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Holds Firm Ahead Of US Inflation Data

Gold edged higher on Tuesday and the dollar index eased slightly as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the day, which could shed more light on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s timeline for reducing the asset purchase program. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,808.29 per ounce, while...
U.S. Politicsinvesting.com

Fed’s Bullard Says Time Is Right to Pull Back On Stimulus - WSJ

The Federal Reserve should start to cut back its bond buying in the near future, The Wall Street Journal reported Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard as saying in an interview published on Tuesday. “I think with the economy growing at 7% and the pandemic coming under...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Dollar hits three-month high to euro on bets for faster Fed tightening

By Kevin Buckland TOKYO (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar touched a three-month high versus the euro and a one-week high versus the yen on Wednesday, after heated U.S. inflation spurred bets of faster monetary policy tightening than Federal Reserve officials have so far signalled. The dollar strengthened to $1.17720 per euro, the highest since April 5, for a second day running on Wednesday, and was last little changed from Tuesday at $1.17755.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Inflation is getting harder for Fed to ignore

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will find it increasingly difficult to disregard the current spike in inflation. Consumer prices rose 5.4% from a year earlier in June, the biggest annual increase in 13 years, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. True, there were particularly pronounced jumps in the price of certain items, like used cars: A 10.5% rise in secondhand vehicle prices from May made up about one-third of the overall monthly bump. But it’s not clear how quickly such pressures will fade . For example, electronics maker Flex (FLEX.O) said last month that chip shortages, which have caused a car supply crunch, will spill well into 2022. Food and energy are also on the rise as people emerge from Covid-related lockdowns read more .
Businessktwb.com

U.S. consumers’ short-term inflation outlook jumps, NY Fed survey shows

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumers expect the economy to continue its rapid resurgence from the COVID-19 pandemic over the next year, with forecasts for inflation, earnings, income growth and spending all increasing in June, according to a monthly survey released on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve. One-year-ahead median...
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Advances As Inflation, Powell's Testimony In Focus

The U.S. dollar appreciated against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Monday, as investors await U.S. inflation data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s semi-annual Congressional testimony for more clues on the timeline for tapering asset purchases by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Powell’s testimony on Wednesday will help gauge...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold holds in tight range as investors focus on U.S. inflation

* U.S. consumer price index (CPI) report due at 1230 GMT. * Gold likely to trade in $1,800-$1,820 range in coming week -analyst (Updates prices) July 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady in a tight range on Tuesday as investors turned their focus to U.S. inflation data, which could shed more light on the Federal Reserve’s timeline for policy tightening.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Utilities, real estate shares nudge European stocks higher

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) July 12 (Reuters) - European stocks inched higher on Monday as investors sought safety in defensive sectors such as utilities and real estate on lingering worries that the spread of new coronavirus variants was hampering a global economic recovery.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Analyst slams Fed over inflation expectations: Powell 'way off the plot'

Fitz-Gerald Group chief investment officer Keith Fitz-Gerald joined FOX Business' "Varney & Co." to discuss the Federal Reserve and inflation. He argued that Jerome Powell is "way off the plot" after he predicted that prices would "reverse over time." KEITH FITZ-GERALD: The right corporations have pricing power because this is...
BusinessCFO.com

Fed Says Economy Not at Risk From Inflation Surge

The U.S. Federal Reserve has told Congress it isn’t planning to change its zero interest rate policy despite the recent surge in inflation. As measured by the price index for personal consumption expenditures, inflation has jumped from 1.2% in December 2020 to 3.9% in May, well above the Fed’s inflation objective of 2%.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Philippine c.bank governor: not worried on Fed hike, weaker peso

MANILA, July 12 (Reuters) - A weakening in the Philippine peso is not a concern, with the central bank committed to retain a market-determined foreign exchange rate and an accommodative monetary policy to support the economy, its governor said on Monday. The potential for rate hikes by the U.S. Federal...
BusinessInternational Business Times

US Economy 2021: Jerome Powell To Explain Fed's Thoughts On Employment, Inflation

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver the central bank’s semiannual report to Congress on the state of the economy in hearings on Wednesday and Thursday. Powell will offer the Fed's opinions about employment, inflation and interest rates. “Progress on vaccinations has led to a reopening of the economy and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy