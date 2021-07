A Florida man accused of hiring a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend and her family planned to pin the murders on the Black Lives Matter movement, federal authorities alleged. The man, Daniel Slater, 51, of Jupiter, was arrested last year on charges of murder for hire, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to possess. He is accused of soliciting an associate to help him kill his ex-girlfriend, her sister and the sister's husband in the foiled plan.