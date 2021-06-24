George Floyd statue in Brooklyn vandalized with white supremacist graffiti

Volunteers clean paint off a statue of George Floyd on Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, June 24. Gardiner Anderson/for New York Daily News

The statue of George Floyd unveiled on Juneteenth in Brooklyn has been vandalized with white supremacist graffiti, police said Thursday.

Floyd’s face and the the inscription on the pedestal were spray-painted black while the website address for a neo-Nazi white supremacist group was stenciled in white lettering.

The vandalism was discovered about 7:20 a.m. Thursday and happened sometime after 3 a.m., police said. There have been no arrests.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating, as is its Racial and Ethically Motivated Extremism unit.

The 6-foot statue. which commemorates the man whose murder by a cop in Minneapolis sparked protests around the world, is on display at Flatbush Junction and is scheduled to be moved to a site in Manhattan in another week or two.

A police source said the white supremacist group, Patriot Front, has unfurled banners in the city in the past.