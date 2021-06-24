Cancel
Arcanum, OH

Arcanum Safety Committee discusses curfew, golf carts

By Daily Advocate
Daily Advocate
 19 days ago

ARCANUM — The Arcanum Safety Committee met Wednesday evening to primarily discuss a new curfew ordinance, golf cart ordinance and a new stop light. Arcanum Police Chief Marcus Ballinger proposed an ordinance for a new curfew of 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. for minors 16 and under, and a curfew of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for minors ages 16 to 18. The current curfew for juveniles 16 and under in the Village of Arcanum is 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and has been since 1993.

