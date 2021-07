Officials are urging members of the public to come forward with information after two sea turtle nests on a Florida beach were vandalized over the Fourth of July weekend. Members of the Escambia County Sea Turtle Patrol, a group that is part of the county's conservation program, found one loggerhead nest enclosure on Pensacola Beach was destroyed, and another appeared to have been dug at, according to an Escambia County press release. The county, which shared photos of the disturbed nests on its Facebook page, said the eggs appeared to be unharmed.