Wisconsin Senate passes 'Second Amendment Sanctuary' bill

By Clara Hill
The Independent
 19 days ago

The state Senate in Wisconsin has voted to pass a bill that seeks to remove federal gun restrictions.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel , the bill was passed via voice vote, with 18 for and 12 against.

Those in favour of the bill believe it makes the state a “Second Amendment sanctuary” and those against believe the bill to be a violation of the US Constitution.

The Senate passed Assembly Bill 293 , which bans “enforcing a federal act, law, statute, rule or regulation, treaty or order” that places limits on semi-automatic weapons, weapon registry and the amount of magazines..

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, is not expected to sign the bill into law, despite clearing both Wisconsin’s House of Representatives and in the Senate. Recently, he has advocated for more control over guns, not less.

Similar bills have become law across the US, most notably in states such as Arizona. Local governments have sought to preempt any federal gun control legislation the Biden administration may bring forward.

Brady, a pro-gun control advocacy group, said that so-called “Second Amendment sanctuaries” are “purely symbolic” and have no “legal weight”, according to their website.

They also state that the efforts by Republican state lawmakers are a “coordinated effort supported by politically motivated, national groups”.

The Wisconsin Senate vote comes as the federal government has announced steps to tackle rising crime rates across the country, including a crackdown on illegally sold guns.

“These merchants of death are breaking the law for profit,” President Joe Biden said on Wednesday. “If you willfully sell a gun to someone who’s prohibited, my message to you is this: We’ll find you and we’ll seek your license to sell guns. We’ll make sure you can’t sell death and mayhem on our streets.”

According to the National Gun Archive , 2021 is on track to a record year of gun fatalities. Presently, there have been 296 mass shootings so far this year. The gun violence tracking organisation define a “mass shooting” to be an incident with four or more people shot.

Texas State
Fox News

Texas Senate passes Republican-backed voting reform bill

Texas state Senators passed a GOP-led voting reform bill Tuesday, following Democrat’s departure from the state in a move to stall passing the House's version of the bill. In a party-line vote, 18-4 Senate Republicans passed a bill that would more heavily regulate voting laws, an effort that Democrats have dubbed as ‘Jim Crow 2.0.’
Indianapolis, INGreensburg Daily News

Hoosiers urge U.S. senators to pass voting rights bill

INDIANAPOLIS – Dozens of Hoosiers of various backgrounds gathered outside of U.S. Sen. Todd Young’s office in downtown Indianapolis on Tuesday with one goal: persuading him to push forward voting rights legislation known as the ‘For The People Act.’. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, a nonprofit law and...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Can Texas really arrest House Democrats after flight to D.C.? Yes. Here's why.

What started as a threat from the governor could become a promise. After Texas House Democrats left the state Monday for Washington D.C. to deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass their controversial “election integrity” bill, Gov. Greg Abbott said in an interview with Austin TV station KVUE, if they don’t show up to vote in Austin, he will have them arrested.
POTUS
CNN

Yes, Donald Trump’s final days in office were even worse than we thought

CNN — Donald Trump’s final days as president were defined by near-total chaos as House Democrats moved to impeach him for his action (and inaction) during the January 6 riot at the US Capitol even as the soon-to-be-former president sought to use the power of his office to settle scores and reward loyalists.
POTUSCNBC

Trump rioter Douglas Austin Jensen thought he invaded White House during Capitol siege, video shows

One of the most notorious defendants charged in the Jan. 6 riot by Trump supporters thought that he and other rioters had invaded the White House that day and not the U.S. Capitol, newly released video reveals. "This is me, touching the f------ White House, this is why we're here," bragged Douglas Austin Jensen as he was on the Capitol grounds, according to a selfie video from his own cellphone that day, during which he also chased a police officer while leading a pack of rioters. Jensen's lack of awareness about where he actually was played a role in the decision Tuesday by Washington federal court Judge Timothy Kelly to release Jensen after six months in jail into home confinement in Iowa.
Protests
Fox News

AOC silent as DSA appears to back Cuba's communist regime over protesters

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and three other House Democrats affiliated with the far-left Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have so far remained silent while the DSA appears to back Cuba's communist regime against protesters demanding freedom. Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Missouri Rep....

